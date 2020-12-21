Water main break shuts down part of Memorial Highway in Hillsborough County

It was not immediately clear what caused the break.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters are responding to yet another water main break in Hillsborough County.

It was first reported Monday evening.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue said the break was on Memorial Highway at Sweetwater Creek.

Memorial Highway has been shut down in both directions between Saltwater Boulevard and Dana Shores Drive. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

