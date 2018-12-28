TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Water Department crews are working to repair a water main break Friday morning on Kennedy Boulevard.

Westbound traffic on Kennedy Boulevard is being reduced to one lane and diverted to eastbound travel lanes. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

Traffic Map

Crews expect to complete the repair work by 5 p.m. Friday.

Normal traffic patterns are expected to return by Jan. 4.

