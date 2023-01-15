Water main break leads to Tampa road closure

Starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, the eastbound outer lane on Memorial Highway will be closed between Dana Shores Drive and Bray Road, officials say.

TAMPA, Fla. — Crews are scheduled to repair a water main break Sunday evening in Tampa and that will cause a road closure.

Starting at 9 p.m., the eastbound outer lane on Memorial Highway will be closed between Dana Shores Drive and Bray Road while the water main break gets fixed, the Tampa Water Department said in a news release.

Drivers can expect to see barricades and signs to help with the flow of traffic in the area. They are encouraged to use alternative routes.

"Please use caution when driving in the area," Tampa Water Department said in a statement. "Modifications may be necessary during the course of the work."

Repairs and normal traffic patterns are expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, but that can change depending on upcoming weather conditions.

"The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone's patience during this time," the department stated.