Hillsborough County

Water main break closes part of West Shore Boulevard

The city said crews are working to repair the damage and expect it to be finished by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
TAMPA, Fla. — A water main break in Tampa has the outside southbound lane of South West Shore Boulevard is closed between West Cleveland and West Azeele Streets.

The city said crews are working to repair the damage and expect it to be finished by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Right turns onto West Azeele Street are not possible while crews work. 

The city said people should be careful when driving in this area. 

More information on road closures can be found on the city's website.

This comes one day after a different water main break shut down Memorial Highway between Saltwater Boulevard and Dana Shores Drive.  

