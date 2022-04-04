Water rescue that caused traffic delays on Gandy Bridge was a 'false alarm'

Tampa Fire Rescue says the bridge has reopened in both directions.

TAMPA, Fla — All lanes on the Gandy Bridge reopened Monday evening after a brief closure due to what emergency crews thought was going to be a water rescue.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the Coast Guard ultimately determined the situation was a "false alarm." Nobody was found in the water.

But, it was a good practice run for first responders. Before realizing nobody was in harm's way, authorities shut down both the eastbound and westbound lanes along the bridge to allow for a response.

Traffic is now moving again.