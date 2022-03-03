Section of West Shore Boulevard to close for water main replacement

According to city leaders, a contractor has been replacing a water main to improve water pressure and water quality.

TAMPA, Fla — A portion of West Shore Boulevard in Tampa will be closed all of next week as crews finish replacing a water main, city leaders say in a news release.

According to the city, a contractor has been replacing a water main along S. West Shore Boulevard to improve water pressure and water quality.

Due to the construction project, northbound West Shore Boulevard between W. Kennedy Boulevard and W. Azeele Street will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 6, through 9 p.m. Friday, March 11.

Tampa leaders say northbound traffic will be detoured to W. Azeele Street with barricades and signs up in the area to assist with traffic flow. Drivers should experience some delays.

"The reason we need to do a complete closure of Northbound West Shore Blvd. between Kennedy Blvd. and Azeele St. is because we need to keep our crews safe," Brad Baird, deputy administrator of infrastructure with the city of Tampa, said in a statement.

"Fully closing northbound West Shore Boulevard also enables us to expedite the work and reopen the road much faster than other construction alternatives.”

The water main replacement project began on June 21, 2021, and is entering its final stage, the city says. The work is part of a larger capital improvement project, trying to improve water pressure and water quality.

According to city leaders, sidewalks in the area will remain open, and safety fencing will be installed between the sidewalk and work.