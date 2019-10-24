TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday $1.4 billion in funding for a new project in the Westshore Business District.

Reconstruction for the 1-275/SR 60 Westshore Area Interchange in Tampa is set to begin in fiscal year 2023-2024.

“As our population continues to increase, we remain committed to improving our transportation infrastructure through strategic innovation,” Gov. DeSantis said. “By significantly relieving traffic congestion, this reconstruction project will provide motorists a more effective way to travel through the region. Additionally, it will add capacity for future growth and improve connectivity for Tampa’s residents, businesses and visitors.”

The project is set to connect the Howard Frankland Bridge, the Courtney Campbell Causeway, the Veterans Expressway and Tampa International Airport. It's also set to be coordinated with the reconstruction of the Howard Frankland Bridge, which will begin next year.

The project adds multiple elevated lanes to the existing interstate. It also elevates some existing lanes to help relieve traffic congestion on Westshore Boulevard and improve foot and bike traffic.

