What Hillsborough County parks are open?

Starting Tuesday, May 26, you'll have more options for outdoor activities.

TAMPA, Fla. — Here is some good news for anyone in the Tampa Bay area looking to get out and enjoy the outdoors. 

Hillsborough County opened more of its conservation parks, trails and boat ramps Tuesday.

Here is a list of everything opening May 26:

  • Lake Rogers Conservation Park, 9010 N. Mobley Road, Odessa
  • Lake Park (hiking and equestrian trails only), 17302 N. Dale Mabry Highway,
    Lutz
  • Northdale-Lake Park Trail, 15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa, 33624
  • Edward Medard Conservation Park (boat ramp only), 6140 Turkey Creek Road, Plant City
  • Sydney-Dover Trails Conservation Park, 536 N. Dover Road, Dover
  • Dead River Conservation Park (walk-in/bike-in only), 15098 Dead River Road, Thonotosassa
  • Harney Park Boat Ramp, 7115 N. U.S. 301, Tampa

