Athletes from across the country compete in wheelchair football tourney in Tampa

The USAWFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team are in their second full season.

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL’s regular season is just around the corner, but in the meantime folks in the Tampa Convention Center this weekend got a taste of a different, unique type of football action.



Eight teams and athletes from all over the country competed in the USA Wheelchair Football League Tournament.

The USAWL if a program of Move United in partnership with the NFL and Bob Woodruff Foundation, which started in four cities two years ago and has expanded to include nearly a dozen teams and 700+ athletes, coaches and volunteers.

The league is the first-of-its-kind football league and offers a competitive, intense and fast-paced team sport for adults with disabilities.



The Tampa tournament was the second of the USAWFL’s 2022 season and was hosted by Hillsborough County Adaptive Sports, a first-ever home tournament for the local Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team.



“It’s an honor and incredibly exciting. Looking forward to the competition and being elevation in the second year and making even more, new lifelong friendships along the way,” says U.S. Navy Veteran Ryan Lindstrom, a Tampa native and member of the Tampa Bay Bucs Wheelchair Football Team.