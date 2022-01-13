Where's Wilfredo? Missing man last seen Tuesday

Deputies say he may have been on the way to Bradenton but credit card history showed him in South Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — People are asked to keep an eye out for a missing Sun City Center man who could be anywhere from Hillsborough County to South Florida.

Wilfredo Rodriguez, 76, was last seen Jan. 6, possibly on the way to Bradenton to visit a family member, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

But deputies say his recent phone and credit card history shows activity in Miami Gardens and Homestead.

It's believed he could be in a 2001 dark red Kia Sephia with Florida tag DCG6625.

Rodriguez is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and has grey thinning hair with a beard. He has a history of diabetes and undiagnosed progressing memory issues, the sheriff's office said.