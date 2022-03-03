Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Train to take 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival stage

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Get ready, Florida Strawberry Festival fans — the annual event just released its headline entertainment for 2023! And music icon Willie Nelson will be taking the Wish Farms Soundstage as the festival's headliner.
But that's not all — the Florida Strawberry Festival also released its full music entertainment schedule for the 11-day festival in Plant City.
Music acts including Lynyrd Skynyrd, CeCe Winans, The Oak Ridge Boys, Josh Turner, Halestorm and more will all take the stage throughout the event.
Here's who's currently slated to perform between March 2-12, 2023.
- Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
- The Oak Ridge Boys
- Willie Nelson
- Halestorm
- Sara Evans
- The Gatlin Brothers
- Neal McCoy
- Josh Turner
- Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw
- CeCe Winans
- Tanya Tucker
- Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets
- Tommy James & The Shondells
- for King & Country
- Wayne Newton
- Train
- Sawyer Brown
- Keith Sweat
- Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
For more details about entertainment acts at the Florida Strawberry Festival, click here.
This year's theme of the Florida Strawberry Festival is "We Have a Winner!" For more information about this year's event and tickets, click here. Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law at the festival to designate strawberry shortcake as Florida's official state dessert.
"The strawberry industry has an economic impact of more than a billion dollars
in the state of Florida," President Paul Davis said in a statement in October. "Plant City is home to roughly 12,000 acres of strawberries and the Festival serves just about 200,000 shortcakes each year. We're proud of our city and the Florida strawberry. It's kind of a big deal around here!"