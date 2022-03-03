Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Train to take 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival stage

The annual event also released its full entertainment line up for the 2023 festival.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Get ready, Florida Strawberry Festival fans — the annual event just released its headline entertainment for 2023! And music icon Willie Nelson will be taking the Wish Farms Soundstage as the festival's headliner.

But that's not all — the Florida Strawberry Festival also released its full music entertainment schedule for the 11-day festival in Plant City.

Music acts including Lynyrd Skynyrd, CeCe Winans, The Oak Ridge Boys, Josh Turner, Halestorm and more will all take the stage throughout the event.

Here's who's currently slated to perform between March 2-12, 2023.

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

The Oak Ridge Boys

Willie Nelson

Halestorm

Sara Evans

The Gatlin Brothers

Neal McCoy

Josh Turner

Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw

CeCe Winans

Tanya Tucker

Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

Tommy James & The Shondells

for King & Country

Wayne Newton

Train

Sawyer Brown

Keith Sweat

Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown

Lynyrd Skynyrd

This year's theme of the Florida Strawberry Festival is "We Have a Winner!" For more information about this year's event and tickets, click here. Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law at the festival to designate strawberry shortcake as Florida's official state dessert.