Sheriff: 3 people possibly involved in man's death at Tampa apartment

A homicide investigation is ongoing at the Willow Brooke Apartments.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was found dead late Friday at an apartment complex not long after gunshots were heard, the sheriff's office said.

The person, identified only as an adult male, was found around 10 p.m. at the Willow Brooke Apartments located in the area of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and E. Fletcher Avenue, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

It's believed there are three people involved in the man's death, who appeared to have been targeted.

Earlier this week, 22-year-old Demontrey Jackson was arrested for the shooting death of a woman at the same apartment complex.

"Our detectives are working to identify those responsible for committing this terrible crime that reflects a complete disregard for human life," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Unrelated from each other, this is the second homicide this apartment community has faced in less than a week.

"We are urging anyone who knows something about this case to please come forward and help us find these criminals."