Body found in woods of Wimauma; deputies say death looks suspicious

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help determining what happened.

WIMAUMA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a body was found in the woods Saturday morning in Wimauma.

The agency said the unidentified adult's remains were located just after 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of Crestview Road and Citrus Bottom Lane. Deputies were alerted when somebody stumbled upon the body and called 911.

While detectives have not yet figured out who the dead person was, they are confident in saying the death appears to be suspicious.

"The investigation is ongoing, and there are no other details available for release," HCSO wrote in a statement.