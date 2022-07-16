'It's a miracle': Family of Wimauma crash survivor hold fundraiser

Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia is recovering in the hospital after suffering injuries from a crash in Mexico that also killed her parents and grandparents.

WIMAUMA, Fla. — The family of Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia held a fundraiser on Saturday in Wimauma to aid in her recovery.

The 12-year-old girl is the only survivor of a crash in Mexico that also killed her parents and grandparents.

"It's heartbreaking realizing knowing that we lost our parents or grandparents and then seeing my sister in this state," Cruz Cervantes, her older brother said.

Earlier this week, Jasmin was flown to Tampa and is now recovering at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Jasmin is the youngest in her family and her siblings said she's known for her bubble energy and dancing.

The 12-year-old girl was on vacation with her family in Mexico but a charter bus hit their pick-up truck head on. Her family said they believe Jasmin is alive for a reason.

"My sister is alive. It's a miracle," Cruz said.

The family said she is recovering from a number of fractures, damaged organs and head injuries. However, they remain hopeful because of the care she's receiving at home compared to abroad.

The family also said every penny counts in Jasmin's recovery and the support from fundraisers help them bear the grief. The community coming together in fundraisers also reminds the family that they're not alone.

"It's all appreciated and it's all from the bottom of our heart," Cruz said.

Cruz also said his parents and grandparents were the type of people to take action and support others in need.