12-year-old Wimauma girl is sole survivor of crash that killed parents, grandparents

She is being taken back to the Tampa Bay area via a medical flight.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 12-year-old Wimauma girl, who has been fighting for her life at a hospital in Mexico, is being flown back to the Tampa Bay region for treatment of critical injuries she suffered when her family's pick-up truck was hit by a charter bus late last month.

The head-on crash killed her parents and grandparents, leaving Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia as the only survivor. It happened while the family was vacationing in Leon – located in the state of Guanajuato.

Tampa-based air ambulance company Jet ICU is transporting Cervantes-Garcia back to Florida. The medical flight comes after Cervantes-Garcia's aunt launched a GoFundMe page, raising more than $31,000 for the girl's care.

The flight is expected to land in Tampa around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. At that point, Cervantes-Garcia's older brother and aunt plan to provide an update on her condition.