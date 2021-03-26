Winn-Dixie to give 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Hillsborough County educators

Teachers, administrators, and other school staff can sign up online to receive their single-dose COVID-19 shot Saturday.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One grocery store chain is giving back to teachers for their dedication to helping students learn and thrive, even in difficult times. Winn-Dixie is partnering with Hillsborough County schools to offer 1,000 free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to all school district employees.

The shots will be distributed this Saturday, March 27, at two different high school gyms from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jefferson High School

4401 W. Cypress St. in Tampa



Armwood High School

2000 E. US Highway 92 in Seffner

Hillsborough County public school employees including in-person, eLearning and virtual teachers, administrators and staff can make an appointment online using a link sent to them in an email from the district.

Make sure you come prepared with your employee ID or state-issued ID and a pay stub to verify your employment along with your pharmacy insurance card.

These vaccines are being offered as part of the federal retail pharmacy program in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our local schools and communities.

"We are proud to offer these vital vaccines to our Hillsborough County educators and staff to help shield them from the coronavirus so they can continue their focus on nurturing our local students and cultivating the future leaders of tomorrow," said Gayle Shields, VP of Pharmacy and Own Brands for Winn-Dixie's parent company Southeastern Grocers.

"Since this pandemic began, educators have taken on critical roles in our community and this clinic provides one more opportunity to ensure our dedicated staff remains protected against COVID-19,” Addison Davis, superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools, said.

Anyone still looking for a shot can log onto Winn-Dixie's website for more information.

Here's a running list of where else to get the vaccine in the Tampa Bay area.

