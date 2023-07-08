Woman, 9-year-old injured after lightning strike near USF

The incident happened Saturday morning during a weather delay, Tampa Fire Rescue said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people including a 9-year-old girl are in the hospital after being injured by a lightning strike in the area at a USF Track & Field event, according to a news release.

The incident happened Saturday morning during a weather delay, Tampa Fire Rescue said.

The 40-year-old woman and 9-year-old were not directly hit by the lightning that struck a pole in close proximity.

Tampa Fire Rescue said both individuals were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.