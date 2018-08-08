SEFFNER, Fla. -- A homeless woman removed tombstones and stole from graves at a historic church on Tuesday in Seffner, deputies said.

Hillsborough sheriff's deputies said Channon Clarkson, 35, went into the Unity African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery around 4:30 p.m. An employee at the church told police they saw Clarkson walking around the cemetery, then pulling two headstones from the ground. They said she removed engraved templates from several grave sites as well.

When deputies found Clarkson, they said they found items in her purse that she took from graves, including angels and flower holders.

Deputies said they spoke with the pastor, church leadership and Clarkson and determined it was not related to a hate crime. They said Clarkson is homeless and they believe she suffers from mental illness.

The pastor told deputies that the church has been in Seffner for 126 years and expects the damage to be more than $5,000.

Clarkson was charged with removing, disfiguring, destroying or injuring a tomb and grand theft in the third degree.

