HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — What should have been a routine drop off took a dangerous turn when deputies say a woman rammed her car into the side of a Hillsborough County school bus.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office – and the school bus' surveillance video – the trouble started around 2 p.m. Tuesday when 34-year-old Ashley Laquita Moore refused to get out of her car to pick up her kindergartner.

A representative for Hillsborough County schools told 10News there is a district policy that requires anyone picking up a kindergartner to get out of the car so the bus driver can ensure children are handed over to the right people.

Deputies say when Moore refused to get out of her car at the bus stop near Early Run Lane and Herons Path Place in Riverview, the driver followed proper procedure by shutting the door and pulling away. The district policy requires the bus driver to bring the child back to school.

Then, according to the news release, Moore rammed her car into the bus in an attempt to keep the driver from leaving.

Ashley Laquita Moore

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

No one was hurt and the damage to both the bus and the car was minor. No other children were on the bus.

Moore is charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and culpable negligence.

"This mother's actions were irresponsible and completely uncalled for, since the bus driver was simply doing her job to protect the child on board. Aggressive behavior like this on the roadway is unacceptable," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

RELATED: Four teens hit by car at Tampa bus stop

RELATED: Florida man accused of throwing nunchucks at car during road rage attack

RELATED: Man accused of breaking driver's eye socket during road rage attack

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter