RUSKIN, Fla. — A woman used her power of attorney to take $25,000 from an elderly person, the Florida Attorney General's Office said.

Evelyn Rankin, 75, was arrested last week, officials said.

Investigators said Rankin used her power of attorney to take the money from the victim's annuity and put it in a personal checking account.

She then moved it to another checking account and a savings account before using the money to pay off a car, the investigators said.

Rankin was charged with one count of exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. She will be taken to Escambia County to face charges.

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit worked with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on the case.

