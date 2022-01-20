Deputies: Woman arrested after driving wrong way, lighting car on fire on I-75

Once the driver got out of the car, deputies say she appeared to be having a "mental health crisis."

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a woman Thursday morning after they say she was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Tampa.

Deputies say the wrong-way driver pulled over immediately when they made the traffic stop on I-75 at Fowler Avenue.

Once the driver got out of the car, she appeared to be having a "mental health crisis" and started lighting her car on fire, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver was taken into custody, but charges have not been released.