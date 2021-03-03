x
Hillsborough County

Police: Woman who called 911 to report she shot somebody turns herself in

When police arrived, they say they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers say he died after being taken to the hospital.
Tampa police say a 27-year-old woman turned herself in after they say she shot and killed a Black man Tuesday. 

Police say Joilica Sutherland called 911 to report she shot someone before hanging up.

Police say it happened at the Palm Avenue Apartments. Officers say when they got to the apartments they found a man with a gunshot wound. 

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to officers. 

When checking the apartment to see if the woman was possibly hiding inside, officers say they found a gun in "plain view" on the couch. The woman was already gone.

On Wednesday, police say she turned herself in and is charged with manslaughter. 

