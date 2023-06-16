Woman charged with murdering 2-year-old in Hillsborough County, deputies say

Rebecca Gussage-Johnston was initially arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse resulting in great bodily harm and child neglect on May 19.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old woman is now facing a murder charge after a 2-year-old died while in her care back in May, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Rebecca Gussage-Johnston was initially arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse resulting in great bodily harm and child neglect on May 19, HCSO said. But after a consultation with the Medical Examiner's Officer, it was determined the child's death was a homicide due to severe neglect.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office announced Gussage-Johnston would now face charges of murder in the first degree while engaged in aggravated child abuse. She remains in custody for her original charges.

An investigation into the child's death began on May 19 when HCSO received a 911 call to the 10000 block of US Highway 301 for reports of a two-year-old child in distress.

The sheriff's office said despite deputies' efforts, the child died at the scene.

During the initial investigation, the injuries were discovered on several parts of the 2-year-old's body. Gussage-Johnston admitted to punishing the child a day prior to their death for allegedly "acting out."

Deputies said the child was confined to a chair for an extended period without receiving any care or attention. Gussage-Johnston had a working cell phone and did not seek medical assistance for nearly 24 hours, deputies said.

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has unrelenting fervor in our pursuit of justice for innocent children hurt by criminals," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "It is truly heart-wrenching to witness such senseless and preventable acts of violence targeting our youth. The tenacity of our detectives has allowed us to ensure this woman faces the consequences of her disgusting actions."