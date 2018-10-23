TAMPA, Fla. -- A mother coming home to her Tampa apartment came across a tragic scene -- her son and husband dead of an apparent murder-suicide.

Investigators are combing the scene at the 42nd Street Apartments complex, located at Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and 42nd Street N.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the woman came home and called authorities upon finding the two dead. Her 30-year-old son died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and her 59-year-old husband, who is the son's stepfather, died from upper body trauma.

There is no threat to public safety, Chronister said.

The sheriff pleaded with people who are going through trouble in their lives to contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by calling 211.

"Please, take advantage of a phenomenal resource we have in the crisis center," Chronister said. "It's simple, it's easy and it couldn't be more convenient.

"Dial 211 and get help so we can put a stop to family violence here in the Tampa Bay area."

