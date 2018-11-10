TAMPA, Fla. -- A woman's drive home from work ended suddenly with a loud crack.

Before she knew it, a huge branch fell from a tree and toward her windshield. She hit the brake as it crashed into her car Wednesday evening on North Habana Avenue.

"What just happened," Beatriz Gonzalez remembers thinking. "It was all so fast."

Gonzalez was trapped in the car for just a minute afterward as other drivers stopped and ran to help. She crawled through the passenger-side door to get out.

Somehow, Gonzalez got away from the wrecked car without a scratch. The car, however, was crushed beyond repair and needed to be towed.

.@CityofTampa crew out here now starting the process of clearing away the tree so the crushed car can be moved. @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/eJsowPgK9K — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) October 10, 2018

