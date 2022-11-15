Woman dies after being hit by car in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed when she was hit by a car early Tuesday morning while trying to cross the street in Tampa, police said.
Tampa police officers said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on N. 22nd Avenue in the area between E. Henry Avenue and E. Clifton Street. The driver reportedly told police the woman — who reportedly wasn't in a designated crosswalk — stepped into the car's path and didn't give the driver enough time to break and avoid hitting her.
The woman, who police said has not been identified yet, died as a result of the crash. Police said the driver stayed at the crash site and is cooperating with their investigation.
Until around 8 a.m., N. 22nd Street from E. Henry Avenue to E. Clifton Street will be closed to traffic as police continue their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route in the meantime.