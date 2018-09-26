TAMPA, Fla. -- While a woman waited outside a Publix store for the rain to lighten up, surveillance video overhead watched a man walk by and pluck a purse from her shopping cart.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Publix store at 1313 S. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

Video footage shows the suspect talking on his phone inside the store as the woman walks past him to go outside. Tampa police say the robbery quickly unfolded from there: The suspect snatches the purse and heads to a getaway car while the woman runs after him.

Unseen on video, police say the woman caught up to the man in the passenger seat and grabs onto her purse, but the car starts to move away. She was dragged a short distance and was cut on her knees and arms.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid to late 20s, weighing 150-170 pounds, with short blond-red hair. He last was seen wearing a white shirt, green camouflage board shorts and sandals.

Police believe the getaway driver, a woman, is 25-35 years old, weighs 150-175 pounds and was wearing a black T-shirt, red-pink pants and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP