Woman charged with DUI manslaughter in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. — A 20-year-old woman was charged with DUI manslaughter following a deadly crash in Tampa, according to police.

Chelsea Hernandez is accused of running a red light causing a dump truck to crash into her 2006 Scion TC around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Interstate 4 and East Columbus Drive.

Tampa police said Hernandez's 25-year-old front passenger was killed as a result of the crash.

Hernandez and her backseat passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.