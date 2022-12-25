x
Hillsborough County

FHP: Woman found on highway with serious injuries

Authorities say the woman has not been identified and the circumstances surrounding her injuries are still unknown.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was found laying unresponsive early Christmas morning on the outside shoulder of Interstate 275, south of Dale Mabry Highway, according to a news release.

Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement that an FDOT Road Ranger found the woman just after 7 a.m.

Authorities said the woman had a significant head injury, as well as road rash throughout her body. 

She was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. FHP said the woman has not been identified and the circumstances surrounding her injuries are still unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

Cold weather shelters prepare for days of frigid temperatures

