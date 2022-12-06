x
Hillsborough County

Woman killed in crash involving suspected drunk driver in Hillsborough County

Troopers say a 26-year-old man crashed his pickup truck into the passenger side of the woman's car.
EAST LAKE-ORIENT PARK, Fla. — A 26-year-old man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after causing a crash that left a woman dead Monday night in Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 50th Street North and East Lake Avenue in East Lake-Orient Park.

Troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck southbound on 50th Street North as a 38-year-old woman turned left onto East Lake Avenue. The pickup truck then swerved out of the lane and began driving along the west shoulder of East Lake Avenue. 

The truck crashed into the passenger side of the woman's car, causing both vehicles to spin out into the shoulder, FHP says. 

The woman was ejected from her car and died from her injuries. 

The man is now facing DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.

