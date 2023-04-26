'She lit up the room...': Family of woman killed on I-4 in Plant City makes plea for info leading to arrest

The family is planning on holding a funeral for the 29-year-old woman on Thursday.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The family of a 29-year-old woman who was fatally shot while sitting in a passenger of a car driving on Interstate 4 in Plant City made a plea for answers.

During a news conference Wednesday, Elizabeth Arrieta's brother Michael spoke about his sister who was killed saying, "She lit up the room right when she walked in..."

Michael Arrieta went on to explain how his sister's death changed the family.

"We all need to make it home – whether we're coming home from work, from vacation, from visiting a loved one – it matters that you guys make it home," he said. "So road rage? [I'm] guilty. I think everyone else in this room is guilty.

"[But] we shouldn't go that far. Life is beautiful and precious. The energy we give to everyone is infectious..."

He concluded by saying the person who shot and killed his sister would not get away with it.

"If anyone knows anything, the family would be more than appreciative for any crumb [of information]," Michael Arrieta said. "If you've seen anything, if you know anything [or] if you know anyone...it doesn't hurt."

According to the Plant City Police Department, Elizabeth Arrieta died after being shot. A man who was driving the car, who the family calls Juan, was left with injuries from the shooting.

The incident started when police received a 911 call just before 9:15 p.m. on April 18 from a man who said he and his passenger had been shot while driving on I-4. He said he had stopped the car at Plant City Fire Rescue Station No. 3 located on N. Park Road.

Once the pair arrived, first responders at the fire station "immediately" rendered first aid assistance to both people. Elizabeth Arrieta had been fatally shot in the "upper body" and died at the scene.

The man was also shot and was rushed to a local hospital. He was listed in critical condition, police said.

"My deepest sympathy for Juan who had to go through this tragic incident, and I bless him that he's still here today," Michael Arrieta said. "I pray for him, and he's so lucky to be here. He has so much more to go."

Officers said before the man was taken to the hospital, he told them that a man driving a silver or gray Toyota Prius shot at his car on I-4 before Exit 23. Shortly before the shooting, the man reportedly said the Prius' driver was "driving recklessly in traffic and exhibited road rage" toward the two people for an "unknown reason" and then shot at the other car.

After the shooting, the Prius' driver continued eastbound on I-4.

According to Police Chief James Bradford, the car is believed to have distinct aftermarket high-intensity discharge headlights which give off a blueish hue. It also had a temporary paper license plate.

Police are still investigating this "road rage" shooting. They are also trying to find a black Dodge Charger, who authorities believe could have witnessed something.