TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman says her uncle’s ashes were stolen along with her SUV.
Stefanie Citroni told Tampa police her SUV was broken into Saturday morning. She said there was a spare key inside her boyfriend's car that was also broken into and that's how somebody got into her 2018 Nissan Rogue.
Citroni said her uncle’s ashes and her late father's ring were inside the SUV when it was taken.
The SUV has a license plate cover from Wesley Chapel Nissan and a green octagon parking permit sticker in the back-driver side window.
If anyone sees her they should call the Tampa Police Department.
