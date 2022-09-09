Truck hits, kills woman walking on Nebraska Avenue

The truck driver stopped after the crash, according to Florida troopers.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 39-year-old woman was killed Thursday evening when a pickup truck hit her on Nebraska Avenue, according to Florida troopers.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Nebraska near East 140th avenues, a Florida Highway Patrol crash report reads.

Troopers say the woman, who's from Tampa, was walking south in the inside lane when the truck crashed into her. It was being driven by a 34-year-old Tampa man, according to the report.