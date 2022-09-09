Truck hits, kills woman walking on Nebraska Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. — A 39-year-old woman was killed Thursday evening when a pickup truck hit her on Nebraska Avenue, according to Florida troopers.
The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Nebraska near East 140th avenues, a Florida Highway Patrol crash report reads.
Troopers say the woman, who's from Tampa, was walking south in the inside lane when the truck crashed into her. It was being driven by a 34-year-old Tampa man, according to the report.
The truck came to a controlled stop after the crash, troopers said.