PLANT CITY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured in a crash early Monday morning in Plant City.

Investigators say his FHP cruiser was rear-ended around 1:55 a.m. on State Road 60 West near Smith Ryals Road.

The 48-year-old trooper had parked his cruiser and activated the emergency lights to warn drivers of a road closure related to repairs construction workers were making at a nearby railway crossing.

A 28-year-old Valrico woman rear-ended the stopped cruiser. She suffered minor injuries and was transported to Brandon Regional Hospital.

The trooper, however, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital.

Alcohol was not a factor, according to FHP.

FHP car was rear-ended by another vehicle westbound on SR 60 west of Smith Ryals Road, south of Plant City. No life-threatening injuries. SR 60 closed, but closed anyway for the next week due to railroad track construction.



