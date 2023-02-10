Plant City police: Woman attempting to cross railroad tracks hit, killed by train

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A woman attempting to cross railroad tracks was hit and killed by a train Friday evening, the Plant City Police Department explains in a news release.
At about 5 p.m., a woman was trying to cross the tracks on Maryland Avenue, just south of Baker Street, when she was hit by a westbound Amtrak train.
Maryland Avenue is closed from Baker Street to Church Street as members of the police department are on scene investigating the incident.
No other information has been released, at this time.