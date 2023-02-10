Plant City police: Woman attempting to cross railroad tracks hit, killed by train

Maryland Avenue is closed from Baker Street to Church Street as law enforcement investigates.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A woman attempting to cross railroad tracks was hit and killed by a train Friday evening, the Plant City Police Department explains in a news release.

At about 5 p.m., a woman was trying to cross the tracks on Maryland Avenue, just south of Baker Street, when she was hit by a westbound Amtrak train.

Maryland Avenue is closed from Baker Street to Church Street as members of the police department are on scene investigating the incident.