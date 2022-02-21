Valrico woman claims '$1,000 A Week' top prize in the Florida Lottery

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One Hillsborough County woman just got a whole lot richer.

The Florida Lottery announced that Marie-Claude Coughlin, 50, won the $1,000 A Week for life top prize scratch-off and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.

The Valrico woman purchased the winning ticket from Wawa on East SR-60 in Valrico. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off.