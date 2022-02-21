Valrico woman claims '$1,000 A Week' top prize in the Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One Hillsborough County woman just got a whole lot richer.
The Florida Lottery announced that Marie-Claude Coughlin, 50, won the $1,000 A Week for life top prize scratch-off and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.
The Valrico woman purchased the winning ticket from Wawa on East SR-60 in Valrico. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off.
The $2 scratch-off game offers eight top prizes of $1,000 a week for life with the potential to win more than $54.5 million in cash prizes. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.43, the Florida Lottery says.