Women file sexual assault lawsuit against former co-owner of Franklin Manor

TAMPA, Fla — Just a little over a month after resigning from his position at Franklin Manor, former co-owner Lanfranco Pescante is being sued.

Three women are accusing him of sexual assault and exploitation.

Along with Pescante, the lawsuit names Nocturnal Group LLC and Nocturnal Hospitality Group LLC as defendants.

The 21-page complaint says the defendants know who the accusers are, but the women are referred to as Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3.

Jane Doe 1 says on or about, Jan. 1, 2017, Pescante and another manager, "induced her to engage in sexual acts through coercive means in exchange for preferential treatment, including preferential sections or tables within the night club."

Jane Doe 2 says on or about March 16, 2017, she went to a Tampa Bay Lightning game with Pescante. She says Pescante was adamant that she continue to drink alcohol. She said after the game, they went to his apartment where she says she passed out because of the alcohol and woke up naked the next morning with Pescante next to her. She says he raped her.

Jane Doe 3 says sometime in June 2019, while working at the club, she was "coerced into excessive drinking" by Pescante. She says that during her shift, he kept bringing her drinks. She says Pescante told the on-duty manager to let her off early.

Jane Doe 3 says he then coerced her to go back to his house to party with him and others and that he coerced her into taking the intoxicating narcotic “2C.”

The women say they have suffered psychological, emotional and physical injuries, mental anguish and the loss of enjoyment of life.

The lawsuit states, "the defendants, including co-owner, David Anderson, knew or in the exercise of reasonable care should have known that Pescante was unfit, dangerous, and a threat to the health, safety and welfare of women entrusted to him under his supervision as a managing partner."

He stepped down from his position about a month ago after making this comment about protesters in Tampa: "just shoot them all."

10 Tampa Bay reached out to Pescante, Nocturnal Group LLC and Nocturnal Hospitality Group LLC for comment but have not heard back.

