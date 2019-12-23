TAMPA, Fla. — Before this afternoon's Gasparilla Bowl kicked off at Raymond James Stadium, some local heroes were honored for their service and sacrifices.
More than 100 veterans from the Wounded Warrior Project were invited to the game as guests of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson. They got on the field to help wave a massive American flag before the game got underway.
And some got up even earlier to give it a test.
Wounded Warrior Project provides veteran support services and programs to help in the biggest areas of need, including isolation, mental health and wellness.
UCF and Marshall met Monday -- the first time the two on the field since 2012.
