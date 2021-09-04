x
Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office outlines safety plans ahead of WrestleMania 37

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says there will be patrols set up throughout the stadium.
Credit: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla — This weekend WWE superstars are set to take the grandest stage of all this weekend at WrestleMania in Raymond James Stadium.

The event is set to host 25,000 guests each night. 

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it's ready to do what it has to do to make sure fans and people who live in the Tampa area safe. 

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says there will be patrols set up throughout the stadium. Chronister says that will include its K-9 and motor units. 

Chronister says he wants fans to remember that if they see something or someone acting suspicious, they should report it. They can call 911 or the non-emergency line at 813-247-8200.

