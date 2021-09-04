Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office outlines safety plans ahead of WrestleMania 37

TAMPA, Fla — This weekend WWE superstars are set to take the grandest stage of all this weekend at WrestleMania in Raymond James Stadium.
The event is set to host 25,000 guests each night.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it's ready to do what it has to do to make sure fans and people who live in the Tampa area safe.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says there will be patrols set up throughout the stadium. Chronister says that will include its K-9 and motor units.
Chronister says he wants fans to remember that if they see something or someone acting suspicious, they should report it. They can call 911 or the non-emergency line at 813-247-8200.
What other people are reading right now:
- Getting your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what to expect
- Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, dead at 99
- Pumping of wastewater from Piney Point put on pause
- Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for killing of mom, baby in 2018 Bayshore crash
- Hurricane experts predict an above-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2021
- Rays Up! Here's everything you need to know about the Tampa Bay Rays home opener today
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter