TAMPA, Fla. — A wrong-way driver and their passenger were killed in what's believed to be an alcohol-related crash Friday night near Ybor City.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. on N. 15th Street at E. 21st Avenue.

Tampa police say a Ford F-150, driven by 47-year-old Roberto Ramirez Diaz, was traveling the wrong way southbound on 15th Street at a high speed while hitting several cars without stopping.

The truck hit two more cars on the west side of 15th Street, where it rolled onto its side an into the intersection of 21st Avenue. It eventually came to a rest on its roof.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to extricate the driver and passenger, Diaz and 62-year-old Alejandro Ocampo, who were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not wearing seat belts, police say.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

