WWE Ambassador Titus O'Neil to host back-to-school bash at Raymond James

Volunteers at the event will have more than 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

TAMPA, Fla. — World Wrestling Entertainment Global Ambassador Thaddeus Bullard, also known as Titus O'Neil, will host Bullard Family Foundation's back-to-school bash at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, the foundation announced in a news release.

Guests attending the event can receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, register for free medical, dental and vision services and get complimentary haircuts, food and entertainment.

"There are thousands of students and teachers in need of resources in our school district,” Bullard said. “I’m so honored by how our foundation’s corporate partners have stepped up again in a big way to ensure our students are prepared for the start of school, not only with backpacks and school supplies, but also with haircuts, and health services and so much more. It goes without saying that we are all richer for giving."

More than 500 volunteers will prepare 30,000 backpacks filled with notebooks, pencils, glue sticks, folders and more on Saturday, July 16 at Amalie Arena.

The bash is a free event, open to the public and begins at 9:01 a.m. Registration is not required to enter the stadium, but those who want medical, eye care and dental services must sign up in advance.

Bullard created the Tampa-based Bullard Family Foundation in 2018 to "provide families and children everywhere with moments, programs and resources to help build character and improve outcomes in communities."