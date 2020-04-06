'Enough is enough': WWE superstar Titus O'Neil pleads with protesters, others causing damage

O'Neil told those who are looking to damage something to just stay home or ask themselves: "What's your end goal?"

TAMPA, Fla — As protests across the country, including Tampa Bay, have grown against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody, so have reports of looting and riots.

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil, who calls Tampa Bay home, addressed the topic during an impassioned moment during a press conference Wednesday by the city.

"I'm mad as hell," said O'Neil, addressing that people are hurting, upset and mad about the death of Floyd after former officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on his neck as he pleaded, "I can't breathe."

"I understand the frustrations as a black man standing before you at this podium, living in America at 43-years-old, having to explain to my sons, again why we're dealing with this type of behavior in 2020," O'Neil continued.

While also stressing that there needs to be perspective in both how people are protesting and how these events impact our communities.

"This happened in Minnesota, not in Tampa, Florida. I have invested and many others have invested their life here to make this community what it is today. People from all walks of life, and as Mayor Castor said earlier we have bigger fish to fry than to sit here and try to figure out 'who was over here and who was over there' and we are putting these people in danger," O'Neil said.

O'Neil expressed his anger too, saying, "I'm pissed off too just like everyone else," and that he sees people taking a peaceful approach, but had a strong message for those who are taking advantage of the situation to cause destruction.

"And to every single person out there that's protesting and somebody's telling you it's the wrong thing to do, no the hell it ain't. It's the right thing to do. And if they don't like the way you do it, if you're doing it peacefully, screw them.

"But for you all out there that are agitating this with your public comments and throwing bricks at the police officers. You throw a brick at me, don't think that I won't throw something back at your a**. They're human beings too, they're not robots."

Pushing further, telling those who are looking to damage something to just stay home or ask themselves: "What's your end goal?"

Encouraging the public to find ways to take what happened in Minnesota and bring it to Tampa and find ways to both to build relationships with law enforcement, first responders and elected officials while keeping them accountable.

O'Neil sees this moment as a time to come together and say "this is not right" and "enough is enough for all races." Highlighting that he's tired year after year of having the same conversations around the topic of police brutality as a black man.

The coronavirus also came up during Wednesday's press conference with O'Neil pleading with the public who are looting and causing destruction to stop for the impact their actions have on businesses alone.

"These people need these paychecks," he said, sharing how with Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing Phase Two of reopening the state businesses in Tampa cannot afford to be closed due to a curfew put in place by the destructive actions of a few.

Moving forward O'Neil said he will pray and use his platform to help get "real" action taken. He also hopes all races take something from his words and how he believes this is an issue about how human beings should be treated and respected.

Leaving those listening with this message: "Stay home, stay safe, and let's go take some real positive life-changing action."

You can see his full speech below, starting approximately at the 33-minute mark.

What other people are reading right now: