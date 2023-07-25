WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil to host annual back-to-school bash this weekend in Tampa

The event will give away more than 30,000 backpacks that contain school supplies such as writing utensils notebooks, folders and more.

TAMPA, Fla. — WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil is lending a helping hand to students across the Tampa Bay area this weekend.

O'Neil will host his annual back-to-school bash on Saturday, July 29 at Raymond James Stadium, the Bullard Family Foundation said in a news release, which is an organization that helps provide families and children with community resources.

AdventHealth will also be at the event to provide physicals to pre-registered families and the Glazer Family Foundation will offer eye exams and eyeglasses.

"...More than 20 local food proprietors including Bolay, Moe’s Southwestern Grill, PDQ and Livy O’s will offer complimentary food to attendees," the news release mentioned.

The back-to-school bash will run from 9:01 a.m. through 1:01 p.m. Guests are asked to enter through Gate B at the stadium.