Meeting in the ring: WWE releases WrestleMania lineups

TAMPA, Fla. — With WrestleMaina coming to Tampa Bay in just a few weeks, fans are getting a look at who will be meeting between the ropes.

Match lineups for April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium will feature championship matches, SmackDown matches and more.

Here's what fans can expect to see:

Saturday, April 10

WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Sunday, April 11

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil will host the two-night "pop culture extravaganza" to help fans get in on the action.

Tickets to WrestleMania are already on sale and can be purchased purchased through TicketMaster. This year's tickets could run fans anywhere from $35-$2,500.