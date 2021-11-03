Have you seen Xiomary? Deputies searching for 15-year-old last seen on Halloween

Xiomary Lee is said to have long black hair and a mole on her right cheek.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deputies say Xiomary Lee was last seen just after 7 p.m. on Halloween when a family member dropped her off at the Jackson Heights Apartments where another relative lived.

According to a press release, Lee never arrived. Investigators say while she has contacted her family, relatives tell them she will not share where she is.

Lee is described as being 5-foot, 5-inches tall, with long black hair and a mole on her right cheek.