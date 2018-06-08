TAMPA, Fla. -- Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is famous for creating works of interactive art that let visitors walk through parts of her imagination.

These Infinity Rooms are world famous for their color, creativity and seemingly endless spaces. The Tampa Museum of Art is getting one of these pieces for the first time this fall.

The piece 'Love is Calling' is on loan from the Vinik Family Foundation and will be on display at the museum from Sept. 28 to Feb. 14, 2019. It's part of the museum's new "Season of Love" alongside works from Patricia Cronin and Robert Indiana.

"Each exhibition explores the theme of love at a different point in art history, and in so doing, contributes to the Museum's mission of providing opportunities to discover ancient, modern and contemporary art," Executive Director Michael Tomor said.

The 'Love is Calling' exhibition is a colorful, polka dotted-tentacle dreamscape. Visitors walk through a mirror-lined room covered in inflated tentacles positioned like cave stalactites and stalagmites. As they explore, they'll hear a recording of Kusama reading her poem "Residing in a Castle of Shed Tears" in a loop.

Kusama's Infinity Room is on display starting Sept. 28. The Season of Love, starting with Patricia Cronin, Aphrodite, and the Lure of Antiquity: Conversations with the Collection, opened Aug. 16.

More information and tickets available at the Tampa Museum of Art's website.

