Strong winds from suspected microburst damage Ybor City buildings

Winds in a microburst can be in excess of 100 mph.

TAMPA, Fla. — A sudden microburst from a strong thunderstorm is believed to be the culprit of some isolated damage Wednesday afternoon in Ybor City.

Cleanup from the storm continued the following morning, with city crews seen in the area of North 22nd Street and East 10th Avenue helping move downed branches, toppled recycling bins and ripped-off roofing.

The National Weather Service reported several trees down and a sign blown out just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. That coincided with an interesting feature on radar, suggesting a sudden burst of damaging winds — a microburst, in particular.

It's a localized column of sinking air (a downdraft) in a thunderstorm, according to the weather service. Damage in an area typically is very isolated because a microburst is less than or equal to just 2.5 miles in diameter.