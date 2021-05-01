Tampa police arrest man wanted in deadly Ybor City shooting

Two people were shot and killed Dec. 26.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing two people just after Christmas in Ybor City.

Livonte Howard, 22, was taken into custody without incident Monday, Jan. 4, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say Howard was identified as the possible gunman not long after the shooting, and they learned he was at a home on Hunters Haven Boulevard in Riverview.

Officers surrounded the home Monday afternoon, shouting at him to come out, police said. He eventually surrendered to police and was arrested.

Tampa police earlier said the gunman approached four unsuspecting men just before 2 a.m. Dec. 26 in the area of E. 7th Avenue and N. 20th Street in Ybor City and shot at them. They were sent to an area hospital for treatment; a 43-year-old and 29-year-old died from their injuries.

A 33-year-old and 32-year-old survived and were said to be in stable condition with serious injuries.

Howard is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

What other people are reading right now: