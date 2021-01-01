Video shows large crowds gathered in Ybor City on NYE

Many people seen in the video were not wearing masking or social distancing.

TAMPA, Fla. — Despite health experts' advice to stay home for New Year's Eve, and many NYE events going virtual this year, some people still gathered crowds to ring in 2021.

Video shows large crowds at one point packed Ybor City's 7th Avenue, the city's main spot for clubs and bars. And, many of the people in the video aren't wearing masks or social distancing.

Tampa Bay Times Photographer Luis Santana captured the video, listing the time at 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The video had been viewed nearly 160,000 times as of noon Friday. And, many people have shared the video, voicing their disappointment and dismay.

Others pointed out the city will be hosting the Super Bowl in just over a month. ESPN reporter Jenna Lane asked "where is the leadership?"

If all of these people so recklessly congregate, do you think they really give a sh— about you or me or our loved ones? Where is the leadership? This is in Tampa, the city hosting a Super Bowl in 37 days. https://t.co/tARxK2G6dH — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 1, 2021

Video posted to Snapchat shows a large crowd gathered in the middle of the street dancing to Michael Jackon's "Billy Jean." Many are not wearing masks.

In observance of the holiday, the Florida Department of Health is not releasing its daily report Friday and will resume on Saturday.

As of Thursday's report, a total of 1,323,315 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. And, a total of 21,990 people in the state have died after testing positive for the virus.

