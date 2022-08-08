Ybor City restaurant set to close after 93 years

Larry Scaglione says his grandfather started the restaurant back in 1929.

TAMPA, Fla — After 93 years, Tony's Ybor Restaurant will be closing early next month.

Larry Scaglione says his grandfather started the restaurant off 22nd Street in 1929.

“We have a lot of loyal customers," Scaglione said.

Scaglione says the decision to close was difficult because they have so many regular customers. “We’ve actually grown really fond of a lot of them. We are good friends with them and their families," he explained.

A couple 10 Tampa Bay spoke to said they stop by the restaurant multiple times a week. Another man shared that he had a first date there and will never forget those memories.

Scaglione says all of their food is freshly prepared each day.

“I go to the market at five in the morning, and I pick up everything fresh," he said.

After a visit to the market, Scaglione stops by a local bakery to get some fresh bread. He then makes his way over to the restaurant and starts to get things cooking in the kitchen.

There are a few menu items that are crowd favorites.

“A lot of fresh vegetables and Cuban sandwiches," Scaglione said.

After years of hard work, Scaglione says he is ready to spend more time with his family and do some traveling.

“It's just time to step back and lighten my schedule a little bit," he explained.